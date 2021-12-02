UrduPoint.com

Director Pakistan Business Center Kuwait Visits SCCI

Faizan Hashmi 13 minutes ago Thu 02nd December 2021 | 03:50 AM

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Dec, 2021 ) :Director Pakistan Business Center Kuwait Hafiz Muhammad Shabbir visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce & Industry (SCCI) for an interactive session with the local business community.

During the meeting, SCCI Senior Vice President Sheikh Zohaib Rafique Sethi said that Muhammad Shabbir had always rendered tremendous support in matters related to promotion of bilateral trade between Pakistan and Kuwait.

On this occasion, Hafiz Muhammad Shabbir said that Kuwait had growing opportunities for 'Made in Sialkot' products and their potential could be exploited by exchange of trade delegations, participating in exhibitions and business meet-ups between two brotherlycountries.

Earlier, SCCI SVP Sheikh Zohaib Rafique welcomed Muhammad Shabbir and his team.

