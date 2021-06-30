Directorate of I , I-IR, Lahore action against 'Tax Evaders'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue (I and I- IR) Lahore took action against tax evaders from steel industry.

The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Lahore carried out against two industrial units manufacturing iron and steel products at Sheikhupura, said a press release issued by FBR here Wednesday.

In a drive against steel melters and re-rollers who are involved in massive evasion of Federal Excise Duty, by way of suppression of actual production and supplies and suppression of actual value of supplies in violation of sub-section 5A of section 3 of Federal Excise Act, 2005, the Directorate in Lahore carried out proceedings under Section 25 and Section 45 of Federal Excise Act, 2005 against two industrial units manufacturing iron and steel products (steel ingot and other long profiles of steel) which were working at adjacent premises situated at Sheikhupura.

The said units had not paid due Federal Excise Duty payable in sales tax mode on its dutiable supplies by way of concealment of actual production and sales.

During the search, certain record was impounded which was under scrutiny. Further investigation is underway.

The Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue shall continue suchoperations in order to detect the fraud of duty causing loss or revenue amounting to hundreds of millions of rupees.