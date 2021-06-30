UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Directorate Of I , I-IR, Lahore Action Against 'Tax Evaders'

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 30th June 2021 | 11:30 PM

Directorate of I , I-IR, Lahore action against 'Tax Evaders'

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Jun, 2021 ) :The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue (I and I- IR) Lahore took action against tax evaders from steel industry.

The Directorate of Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue, Lahore carried out against two industrial units manufacturing iron and steel products at Sheikhupura, said a press release issued by FBR here Wednesday.

In a drive against steel melters and re-rollers who are involved in massive evasion of Federal Excise Duty, by way of suppression of actual production and supplies and suppression of actual value of supplies in violation of sub-section 5A of section 3 of Federal Excise Act, 2005, the Directorate in Lahore carried out proceedings under Section 25 and Section 45 of Federal Excise Act, 2005 against two industrial units manufacturing iron and steel products (steel ingot and other long profiles of steel) which were working at adjacent premises situated at Sheikhupura.

The said units had not paid due Federal Excise Duty payable in sales tax mode on its dutiable supplies by way of concealment of actual production and sales.

During the search, certain record was impounded which was under scrutiny. Further investigation is underway.

The Directorate General Intelligence and Investigation-Inland Revenue shall continue suchoperations in order to detect the fraud of duty causing loss or revenue amounting to hundreds of millions of rupees.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Lahore Sheikhupura FBR From Industry Million

Recent Stories

Mohammed bin Rashid approves new Board of Dubai Me ..

34 minutes ago

Auto Parts Technology Park to be set up in QAP She ..

25 seconds ago

Mexican magnate Slim to rebuild collapsed metro li ..

27 seconds ago

AJK President advises youth to use digital technol ..

28 seconds ago

Turkey Arrests 5 FETO Members Attempting to Escape ..

30 seconds ago

Govt taking care of poor families, providing loan ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.