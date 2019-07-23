Dirty Oil Removed From Both Strings of Pipeline Supplying Belarus Naftan Refinery-Operator

The Unecha-Polotsk-2 pipeline, supplying Belarusian Naftan oil refinery, has been cleared from chlorides-contaminated Russian oil, and it is therefore possible to deliver oil to the refinery through both strings of the Unecha-Polotsk pipeline, Belarusian company Polotsktranspetrol Druzhba said in a statement on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The Unecha-Polotsk-2 pipeline, supplying Belarusian Naftan oil refinery, has been cleared from chlorides-contaminated Russian oil, and it is therefore possible to deliver oil to the refinery through both strings of the Unecha-Polotsk pipeline, Belarusian company Polotsktranspetrol Druzhba said in a statement on Tuesday.

Polotsktranspetrol Druzhba said on July 4 that Naftan had started receiving standards-compliant Russian oil through the Unecha-Polotsk-1 pipeline. It added that the Belarusian segment of the Surgut-Polotsk pipeline would have been cleared by August 15, also noting that around 1.

2 million tonnes of contaminated Russian oil were present in Belarus.

"As part of implementing the road map, oil that does not meet state standards has been pumped from Unecha-Polostk-2 pipeline to Surgut-Polotsk pipeline, toward the Russian Federation ... This will enable transporting oil to Naftan through two cleared strings of the Unecha-Polotsk pipeline," Polotsktranspetrol Druzhba said.

Transit of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April, after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. Clean oil started being transported in full on July 1.