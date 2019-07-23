UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dirty Oil Removed From Both Strings Of Pipeline Supplying Belarus Naftan Refinery-Operator

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 03:55 PM

Dirty Oil Removed From Both Strings of Pipeline Supplying Belarus Naftan Refinery-Operator

The Unecha-Polotsk-2 pipeline, supplying Belarusian Naftan oil refinery, has been cleared from chlorides-contaminated Russian oil, and it is therefore possible to deliver oil to the refinery through both strings of the Unecha-Polotsk pipeline, Belarusian company Polotsktranspetrol Druzhba said in a statement on Tuesday

MINSK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd July, 2019) The Unecha-Polotsk-2 pipeline, supplying Belarusian Naftan oil refinery, has been cleared from chlorides-contaminated Russian oil, and it is therefore possible to deliver oil to the refinery through both strings of the Unecha-Polotsk pipeline, Belarusian company Polotsktranspetrol Druzhba said in a statement on Tuesday.

Polotsktranspetrol Druzhba said on July 4 that Naftan had started receiving standards-compliant Russian oil through the Unecha-Polotsk-1 pipeline. It added that the Belarusian segment of the Surgut-Polotsk pipeline would have been cleared by August 15, also noting that around 1.

2 million tonnes of contaminated Russian oil were present in Belarus.

"As part of implementing the road map, oil that does not meet state standards has been pumped from Unecha-Polostk-2 pipeline to Surgut-Polotsk pipeline, toward the Russian Federation ... This will enable transporting oil to Naftan through two cleared strings of the Unecha-Polotsk pipeline," Polotsktranspetrol Druzhba said.

Transit of Russian oil to Eastern Europe through the Druzhba pipeline was temporarily halted in late April, after it was discovered that the fuel was contaminated with organic chlorides. Clean oil started being transported in full on July 1.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Russia Europe Company Oil Road Belarus April July August From Million

Recent Stories

We welcome third-party mediation for the resolutio ..

5 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler greets Sultan of Oman on Renaissance D ..

11 minutes ago

Mohsin Abbas fired from Mazaaq Raat following dome ..

21 minutes ago

Ajman Ruler congratulates Egyptian President on &# ..

26 minutes ago

TikTok video with pistol lands youth in jail

38 minutes ago

Arab Coalition Forces intercept, down Houthi drone ..

41 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.