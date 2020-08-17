UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Disbursement Mechanism Of Fertilizer Subsidy Must Be Transparent: Secretary

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Mon 17th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

Disbursement mechanism of fertilizer subsidy must be transparent: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The mechanism to disburse subsidy on fertilizer must be transparent to boost agriculture production by reducing costs of inputs in the country.

This was said by Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research (NFSR), Omar Hamid Khan, while chairing a consultative meeting with provinces on disbursement mechanism of fertilizer subsidy.

The total fertilizer subsidy is comprised of 32.5 billion,out of which Rs 28 billion is for Kharif season and Rs 4.5 billion is for Rabi season.

Federal Secretary added that Min NFS&R will give qualitative assessment on provinces' disbursement mechanism.

He was of the view that restoring soil fertility with sustainable fertilizer practices is critical to promoting food security.

During meeting Punjab briefed about its scratch card scheme and said that codes are printed and pasted inside fertilizer bags.

The registered farmer has to purchase the bag, scratch the coupon and send an SMS to the designated number.

The system recognize the details and sends a confirmation and then the registered farmer can go to an agent with the SMS to cash the subsidy money.

The system is developed in such a way that every successive transaction, location and usage detail is updated in real-time.

While Baluchistan mentioned that it will disburse subsidy through fertilizer dealers and on the other hand Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apprised that farmers will take subsidy through coupon system and in this regard,KPK will use tele farming.

Min NFS&R will analyze all modes of disbursement mechanism and will share its assessment with ECC.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Punjab Agriculture Money SMS All Share Telecard Limited Billion

Recent Stories

Abu Dhabi University’s College of Business launc ..

1 minute ago

MoHAP inaugurates COVID-19 testing centre in Mirba ..

31 minutes ago

Ethiopia's COVID-19 cases close to 30,000 mark

28 minutes ago

Man kills daughter, 'paramour'

28 minutes ago

PESCO to suspend power supply due to maintenance w ..

29 minutes ago

MNA urges masses to plant maximum sapling for PM ..

29 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.