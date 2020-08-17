Disbursement mechanism of fertilizer subsidy must be transparent: Secretary

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Aug, 2020 ) :The mechanism to disburse subsidy on fertilizer must be transparent to boost agriculture production by reducing costs of inputs in the country.

This was said by Federal Secretary for National Food Security and Research (NFSR), Omar Hamid Khan, while chairing a consultative meeting with provinces on disbursement mechanism of fertilizer subsidy.

The total fertilizer subsidy is comprised of 32.5 billion,out of which Rs 28 billion is for Kharif season and Rs 4.5 billion is for Rabi season.

Federal Secretary added that Min NFS&R will give qualitative assessment on provinces' disbursement mechanism.

He was of the view that restoring soil fertility with sustainable fertilizer practices is critical to promoting food security.

During meeting Punjab briefed about its scratch card scheme and said that codes are printed and pasted inside fertilizer bags.

The registered farmer has to purchase the bag, scratch the coupon and send an SMS to the designated number.

The system recognize the details and sends a confirmation and then the registered farmer can go to an agent with the SMS to cash the subsidy money.

The system is developed in such a way that every successive transaction, location and usage detail is updated in real-time.

While Baluchistan mentioned that it will disburse subsidy through fertilizer dealers and on the other hand Khyber Pakhtunkhwa apprised that farmers will take subsidy through coupon system and in this regard,KPK will use tele farming.

Min NFS&R will analyze all modes of disbursement mechanism and will share its assessment with ECC.