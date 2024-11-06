DISCOs File Petition With NEPRA To Recover Rs8.71b From Consumers
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 06, 2024 | 11:38 AM
If NEPRA approves it, it will also apply to K-Electric consumers
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 6th, 2024) Power distribution companies have filed a petition with NEPRA to recover Rs8.71 billion from consumers.
The petition was filed for the first quarter adjustment of the current fiscal year.
For the first quarter, Rs8.
06 billion was requested for capacity charges, Rs1.25 billion for DISCOs’ operations and maintenance, and Rs1.65 billion for system charges and market operations fees.
According to NEPRA documents, a saving of Rs2.25 billion was achieved in terms of transmission and distribution losses.
If approved after the hearing, it would also apply to K-Electric consumers.
