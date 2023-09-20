Open Menu

Discos Seek Rs1.83 Per Unit Increase In Oct Electricity Bills

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published September 20, 2023 | 03:59 PM

Discos seek Rs1.83 per unit increase in Oct electricity bills

The development coincides with a broader trend of rising power, gas, and fuel prices in Pakistan, contributing to the ongoing challenge of record-high inflation in the country.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Sept 20th, 2023) The power distribution companies are aiming to set the fuel cost adjustment (FCA) at Rs1.83 per unit for October's monthly bills, reflecting electricity usage in August.

In July, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) had established the FCA at Rs1.46, which was included in the bills for September. As a result, the electricity rates for October will experience a net increase of 37 paisa, with the new rate being Rs1.

83, compared to the previous Rs1.46.

These developments coincide with a broader trend of rising power, gas, and fuel prices in Pakistan, contributing to the ongoing challenge of record-high inflation in the country.

Rashid Langrial, Secretary of the Power Division, previously highlighted that capacity charges had doubled due to the fluctuating Dollar exchange rate, rising from Rs100 to Rs300. This change has led to a significant surge in electricity costs for consumers.

Pakistan Electricity Exchange Dollar Nepra July August September October Gas From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

