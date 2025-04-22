Open Menu

DISCOs Support Units Meeting Held

Umer Jamshaid Published April 22, 2025 | 10:07 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2025) Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) Chief Executive Officer Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt and Sector Commander Sutlej Rangers Brigadier Syed Nayyar Abbas co-chaired a meeting of DISCOs (distribution companies) Support Units.

The meeting decided to tighten the noose around major electricity thieves, according to LESCO spokesman here Tuesday.

The meeting was also attended by CCPO (Capital City Police Officer) Lahore, SEs (Superintending Engineers) of all LESCO circles, ISI, MI and FIA representatives.

On this occasion, the newly appointed LESCO Chief Engineer Muhammad Ramzan Butt was welcomed and a briefing was also given on the operations conducted so far to detect power pilferers.

It was decided in the meeting that major electricity pilferers will be dealt with an iron hand and they will be made an example for others. The participants of the meeting demanded from the police representatives that the delayed FIRs related to electricity theft should be registered immediately so that action can be taken against the power pilferers.

