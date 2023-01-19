UrduPoint.com

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 19, 2023 | 07:42 PM

Discount on Russian Oil Should Be Reducing as Situation Stabilizes - Novak

The discount on Russian oil has grown recently, but given the stabilization of the situation, it should be reduced, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said

ASHGABAT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th January, 2023) The discount on Russian oil has grown recently, but given the stabilization of the situation, it should be reduced, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak said.

"Now we are seeing that the discount against our oil has slightly increased. Naturally, because buyers are pricing the risks in, but given the stabilization of the situation, we think that this discount should decrease," Novak told reporters.

"Therefore, we will now look at how the sale of products for export will continue. Our companies are working out all necessary logistics routes, are constantly working on these issues: insurance, purchases,' he added.

In the period from December 15 to January 14, Urals averaged $46.82 per barrel after $57.5 per barrel a month earlier, thus falling by almost 19%, according to the Russian Finance Ministry.

On December 5, Western oil sanctions came into force: the European Union stopped accepting Russian seaborne oil, while the G7 countries, Australia and the EU imposed a price cap for seaborne oil at $60 per barrel. Russia, in response, banned from February 1 of this year the supply of oil to foreign persons, if the contracts directly or indirectly provide for the use of the mechanism for setting a price cap.

