Discount on Urals Oil Already Down $8 Since Mid-January, Will Continue to Decline - Novak

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd March, 2023) The discount on Russian export oil brand Urals to Brent has already decreased by about $8 per barrel compared to mid-January and will continue to decline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told reporters.

"Yes, the discount has somewhat decreased. Compared to mid-January, it has already decreased by about $ 8 on average," Novak said when asked whether the voluntary reduction in oil production in Russia had affected the discount.

Commenting on whether a further reduction in the discount was expected, the deputy prime minister said: "Yes.

I have said this before that with the normalization and stabilization of the situation, the establishment of logistics chains and transport supplies, the discount will decrease."

Novak noted that it was difficult to say when the discount reduction would end.

"This is a market situation. We cannot say for sure. As the situation develops on the market, so it will be," he said.