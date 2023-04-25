Discounts on Russian Oil on Decline - Senior Energy Ministry Official

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th April, 2023) Discounts on Russian oil are declining with regard to global benchmarks, Anton Rubtsov, the director of Oil Refining and Gas Complex Department of the Russian Energy Ministry, said on Tuesday.

"The dynamics are positive, we manage to work with buyers, and the market reacts. Now, discounts to marker varieties are declining," Rubtsov told reporters on the sidelines of the national oil and gas forum.