Discussion Underway With OGRA To Reduce Tariffs: Musadik

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published July 08, 2023 | 11:35 AM

The MInister of State for Petroleum says the government does not want to increase burden on poor masses.

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-July 8th, 2023) Minister of State for Petroleum Dr Musadik Malik on Saturday said that discussion is underway with Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority to lessen the burden of tariffs on low income groups.

Talking to a private television channel, he said the government does not want to increase burden on poor masses.

The Minister of State said the tariff of gas and electricity will be rationalized for poor, while all out efforts will be made to reduce the circular debt in gas sector through putting burden on elite groups.

