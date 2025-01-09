Open Menu

Discussions Underway With IMF To Lower Electricity Prices: Energy Minister

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2025 | 04:08 PM

Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity prices: Energy Minister

Owais Khan Leghari says government aims to reduce electricity price by Rs50 per unit

ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2025) The federal government aimed to reduce electricity price by Rs50 per unit, said Federal Minister for Energy Owais Khan Leghari.

“The discussions with the IMF regarding captive power plants are underway and could result in lowering the electricity prices by Rs10 to Rs12 per unit,” said the minister while speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy on Thursday.

Leghari said that the negotiations with the IMF are under progress and would be completed soon.

“We are reviewing eight bagasse-based power plants and will reassess an additional 16 plants. Following that, we will address the return on equity for government plants. The matter of captive power plants will likely be resolved by the end of this month, and electricity for domestic consumers has already been reduced by Rs4 per unit,” said the minister.

He said that in the next five to seven years, K-Electric is projected to earn a profit of Rs500 billion, which he deemed unreasonable. He warned that this could also adversely affect consumers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

IMF Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Electricity Progress Price Government Billion

Recent Stories

Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity ..

Discussions underway with IMF to lower electricity prices: Energy Minister

2 minutes ago
 Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid ange ..

Map labeled ‘Greater Israel’ emerges amid anger of Arab nations

10 minutes ago
 PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket t ..

PCB unveils schedule of men’s domestic cricket tournaments

22 minutes ago
 Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

Make-A-Wish Foundation fulfills 830 wishes in 2024

25 minutes ago
 Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4 ..

Saudi Industrial Production Index increases by 3.4% in November 2024

1 hour ago
 UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Ass ..

UAE President issues Federal Decree appointing Assistant Attorney General at Fed ..

1 hour ago
NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract fo ..

NMDC Energy awarded $1.136 billion EPC contract for Taiwan subsea gas pipeline p ..

1 hour ago
 UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at ..

UAE advances tech cooperation with US partners at CES 2025

2 hours ago
 Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolme ..

Dubai’s private school sector records 6% enrolment growth in 2024-25 academic ..

2 hours ago
 74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: ..

74 children killed in Gaza in first week of 2025: UNICEF

3 hours ago
 EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

EGA hires more than 110 Emirati women in 2024

3 hours ago
 Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight mo ..

Japan November real wages fall for 4th straight month

4 hours ago

More Stories From Business