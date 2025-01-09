Discussions Underway With IMF To Lower Electricity Prices: Energy Minister
Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published January 09, 2025 | 04:08 PM
Owais Khan Leghari says government aims to reduce electricity price by Rs50 per unit
ISLAMABAD: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Jan 9th, 2025) The federal government aimed to reduce electricity price by Rs50 per unit, said Federal Minister for Energy Owais Khan Leghari.
“The discussions with the IMF regarding captive power plants are underway and could result in lowering the electricity prices by Rs10 to Rs12 per unit,” said the minister while speaking at a meeting of the National Assembly’s Standing Committee on Energy on Thursday.
Leghari said that the negotiations with the IMF are under progress and would be completed soon.
“We are reviewing eight bagasse-based power plants and will reassess an additional 16 plants. Following that, we will address the return on equity for government plants. The matter of captive power plants will likely be resolved by the end of this month, and electricity for domestic consumers has already been reduced by Rs4 per unit,” said the minister.
He said that in the next five to seven years, K-Electric is projected to earn a profit of Rs500 billion, which he deemed unreasonable. He warned that this could also adversely affect consumers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.
