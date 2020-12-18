UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dist Admin Decides To Launch Crackdown Against Commercial Mineral Water Companies

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 18th December 2020 | 03:58 PM

Dist admin decides to launch crackdown against commercial mineral water companies

District administration has decided to launch crackdown against commercial companies over selling substandard mineral water

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2020 ) :District administration has decided to launch crackdown against commercial companies over selling substandard mineral water.

Deputy Commissioner Aamer Khattak directed inspection of all commercial water filtration plants across the district.

A malnutrition meeting led by Assistant Commissioner City Abida Fareed was held here on Friday to review water filtration plants installed on commercial basis.

The district administration sought the lists of commercial water filtration plants from Punjab food authority.

The crackdown will be launched against illegal and substandard commercial water filtration plants after complete homework.

The water filtration plants installed at schools were also reviewed during the meeting and officials directed to get checked the water of filtration plants from Public health Engineering department laboratory.

APP /sak1205 hrs

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Punjab Water All From

Recent Stories

SC turns down petitions against appointments of SA ..

6 minutes ago

Shehzar Mohammad, Asad Shafiq fined for code of co ..

39 minutes ago

Sindh Govt to take emergency corrective measures t ..

46 minutes ago

UAE announces 1,284 new COVID-19 cases, 765 recove ..

46 minutes ago

New Zealand won first T20I by five wickets against ..

49 minutes ago

PCB, Mohammad Amir both went wrong, says Shahid Af ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.