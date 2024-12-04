Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec 5

The Livestock Department will commence distribution of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Livestock Cards in Faisalabad division from December 05, 2024 (Thursday)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Livestock Department will commence distribution of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Livestock Cards in Faisalabad division from December 05, 2024 (Thursday).

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem said here on Wednesday that facilitation desks have been established at Tehsil level in all districts of the division where livestock staff would remain available to distribute CM Livestock Cards among the livestock farmers.

He said that registration of livestock farmers was started from November 05, 2024 and after verification, the livestock cards were prepared which would be issued through Bank of Punjab.

The livestock farmers should visit Livestock Office in their respective Tehsil and obtain their CM Livestock Cards from the facilitation desk.

He further said that CM Livestock Cards would be provided in a phased manner and 20,000 livestock farmers could take benefits from these cards in first phase.

After obtaining cards, the livestock farmers could purchase animal feed, mineral mixture and silage from registered dealers at Tehsil level, he added.