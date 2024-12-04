Open Menu

Distribution Of Livestock Cards To Start From Dec 5

Sumaira FH Published December 04, 2024 | 10:57 PM

Distribution of livestock cards to start from Dec 5

The Livestock Department will commence distribution of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Livestock Cards in Faisalabad division from December 05, 2024 (Thursday)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2024) The Livestock Department will commence distribution of Chief Minister (CM) Punjab Livestock Cards in Faisalabad division from December 05, 2024 (Thursday).

Director Livestock Dr Syed Nadeem said here on Wednesday that facilitation desks have been established at Tehsil level in all districts of the division where livestock staff would remain available to distribute CM Livestock Cards among the livestock farmers.

He said that registration of livestock farmers was started from November 05, 2024 and after verification, the livestock cards were prepared which would be issued through Bank of Punjab.

The livestock farmers should visit Livestock Office in their respective Tehsil and obtain their CM Livestock Cards from the facilitation desk.

He further said that CM Livestock Cards would be provided in a phased manner and 20,000 livestock farmers could take benefits from these cards in first phase.

After obtaining cards, the livestock farmers could purchase animal feed, mineral mixture and silage from registered dealers at Tehsil level, he added.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Faisalabad Chief Minister Punjab Visit November December Bank Of Punjab All From

Recent Stories

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her s ..

Malala Yousafzai Meets Scholars Supported by her scholarships at the Oxford Univ ..

24 minutes ago
 NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

NTC discusses tax reforms, harmonization

10 minutes ago
 YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across ..

YPF committed to uniting young policymakers across Pakistan: Jamal Raisani

29 minutes ago
 Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen e ..

Pakistan, Russia sign 8 agreements to strengthen economic ties

10 minutes ago
 Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking polit ..

Seoul stocks weaken, Paris edges up tracking political turmoil

7 minutes ago
 South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trad ..

South America summit hopes to seal 'historic' trade deal with EU

7 minutes ago
Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahm ..

Azad Jammu Kashmir President Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry condemns relentle ..

29 minutes ago
 Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter ..

Sheikh Abdullah Did Not Accede to India: Daughter Begum Khalida Shah say

33 minutes ago
 Government committed to achieve social, economic s ..

Government committed to achieve social, economic stability: Musadik

33 minutes ago
 YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

YPF expands with launch of Sindh Assembly chapter

33 minutes ago
 5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

5000 liter spurious milk seized, dairy sealed

33 minutes ago
 Youth killed over old rivalry

Youth killed over old rivalry

33 minutes ago

More Stories From Business