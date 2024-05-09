District Administration Announces First-ever Two Days Mango Festival In Matiari
Umer Jamshaid Published May 09, 2024 | 05:51 PM
The district administration has announced the first-ever two days Mango Festival in Matiari, which will be held on June 8 and 9, 2024
HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2024) The district administration has announced the first-ever two days Mango Festival in Matiari, which will be held on June 8 and 9, 2024.
The festival will take place near the National Highway in Matiari, and the location in this regard will be finalized shortly.
The Deputy Commissioner Muhammad Yousif Shaikh chaired a high-level meeting with district heads, mango growers, bank managers, NGOs and civil society representatives in this connection.
A committee headed by the Additional Director of Agriculture Extension was constituted to oversee preparations for the festival. According to the DC Shaikh, the festival aims to promote the local mango industry, support small-scale farmers and showcase the rich cultural heritage of Matiari.
It will also serve as a platform for growers, handicraft artisans, livestock breeders and students to share their experiences and collaborate to boost local industries based on agriculture and local crafts.
The Deputy Commissioner directed the bank managers to set up stalls to inform growers about their agriculture promotion products, soft loan options and other financial assistance available to boost the local agriculture industry.
Additionally, a farmers' seminar will be organized to address the issues faced by the growers' community, and all relevant departments will be brought together to resolve the genuine issues of farmers.
The festival will also feature a stall by District Education Officers, where science and technology models prepared by students will be showcased, as well as an exhibition of local breeds of buffaloes, cows, goats and other cattle will also be held by the Livestock Department.
Recent Stories
Project Director SFERP for early completion of road work before forthcoming mons ..
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes
Entire road work completed before forthcoming monsoon: Kanasaro
Crespo-Kewell Champions League rivalry renewed in Asian final
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar
Federal Ombudsman' regional office holds open court at Paharpur Tehsil
Technological advancements essential for driving country's development: Shaza
NEPRA concludes hearing into KE petition for fuel cost variation
More Stories From Business
-
EZDMC, TESCO organise safety seminar at Mohmand Zone12 minutes ago
-
Spain vows to block BBVA's hostile bid for rival bank8 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut8 minutes ago
-
London, Frankfurt hit record highs on rate-cut hopes8 minutes ago
-
Bank of England holds rate at 16-year high, signals looming cut11 minutes ago
-
PSX gains 56 points52 minutes ago
-
SBP injects Rs 393.75 billion into market11 minutes ago
-
Rupee sheds 10 paisa against US dollar11 minutes ago
-
Gold rates remain constant at Rs 239,200 per tola1 hour ago
-
CDNS accomplish Rs 1400 billion targets in fresh bond2 hours ago
-
European stocks stutter before Bank of England rate call11 minutes ago
-
KPT shipping movements report3 hours ago