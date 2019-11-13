District administration issues maximum stock limit of Sugar, Flour, Ghee for traders

The District administration has issued new instruction for stockholders of the Sugar, Flour, and cooking oil in the district to maintain their storage

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) :The District administration has issued new instruction for stockholders of the Sugar, Flour, and cooking oil in the district to maintain their storage.

According to new instructions the traders can only stock maximum fifty bags of hundred kilogram Sugar and hundred bags of fifty kg Sugar, hundred cartons of sixteen kg of cooking oil and hundred bags of 20 kg flour.

The traders would have to get permission from Assistant Commissioner of their respected Tehsil for further stock of Sugar, flour and Ghee.

The decision was taken in the district price control committee meeting chaired by the Secretary, Special Education Dr Rashid Mansoor here Wednesday. The Deputy Commissioner, Additional deputy Commissioner General (ADCG), Price Control Magistrates, officials Industry, Agriculture, Livestock and other concerned departments were also present in the meeting.

The meeting was told that rates of 15 edibles have been revised and a notification has also been issued in this regard while actions were also being taken against people ignoring instructions.

The government has decided Rs 808 rate for per 20 kg bag of flour, Sugar Rs 70 per Kg and cooking Ghee of different brands from RS 140 to 180 per kg.

The meeting informed that total seven market committees were operational in the district.

The Secretary Special education took notice of unavailability of market committee in the Tehsil Shahpur while directed concerned officials to take appropriate action for setting up committee here.

It was further informed that all shopkeepers have been directed to display prominent boards of rate list while Kissan plate forms were also being prepared where farmers can sale their vegetables and fruits without payments of commission and taxes.

The Price control Magistrates have paid visit to 121 markets during November and also made checking of 893 shops while 166 shopkeepers whom ignoring government instructions were imposed Rs 372,000 fines.

A total Rs 15 million fines were imposed to 4919 shopkeepers after 26,585 inspections during current year and FIRs were also registered against 95 shopkeepers and 76 were arrested, the meeting added.

The DC told meeting that 438 complaints out of total 545 on Punjab APP were resolve and consideration was underway on 16 complaints while four persons were arrested and seven FIRs were registered in this regard.

The Secretary also visited various shops and Fruit, Vegetables market and also checked quality and rates of food items.