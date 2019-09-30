District Municipal Corporation West Karachi Urges Business Community To Pay Taxes
Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 30th September 2019 | 10:41 PM
District Municipal Corporation (DMC) West Chairman Izharuddin Ahmed Khan on Monday during a meeting with Mominbad Market Association President urged the Business Community to pay taxes
The Market Association pointed out issues included sewerage system, streetlights and road repair, said a statement.
Later, the Chairman visited Mominabad Market and directed officials concerned to resolve issues of the Market Association.