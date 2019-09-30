UrduPoint.com
District Municipal Corporation West Karachi Urges Business Community To Pay Taxes

Mon 30th September 2019

District Municipal Corporation West Karachi urges Business Community to pay taxes

District Municipal Corporation (DMC) West Chairman Izharuddin Ahmed Khan on Monday during a meeting with Mominbad Market Association President urged the Business Community to pay taxes

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Sep, 2019 ) :District Municipal Corporation (DMC) West Chairman Izharuddin Ahmed Khan on Monday during a meeting with Mominbad Market Association President urged the business Community to pay taxes.

The Market Association pointed out issues included sewerage system, streetlights and road repair, said a statement.

Later, the Chairman visited Mominabad Market and directed officials concerned to resolve issues of the Market Association.

