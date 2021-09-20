UrduPoint.com

Districts To Be Provided Required Facilities On Priority: Hashim

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Mon 20th September 2021 | 11:55 PM

Provincial Finance Minister Makhdoom Hashim Jawan Bakhat said on Monday that the facilities required in the districts would be provided on priority basis under regular planning while the Urban Unit's Special Strategy Report would also be used for this purpose

Chairing a meeting here at Planning and Development board, he added that the public representatives from the respective districts would provide assistance in identifying problems and providing facilities at the grassroots level.

Further, the priority should be given to projects which could be completed in two years, keeping in view that the approval of Charter and other time taking approvals for the establishment of universities.

Hashim instructed that College and University level education facilities should be provided first in the districts which are lacking it. The upgradation of the existing colleges and other education facilities should be ensured on priority basis in the districts where the existing infrastructure could be upgraded.

The Punjab government objective is to provide equal development opportunities to all the districts through in the district development plan. The presence of basic education and health facilities in all the districts is essential and priority in the district development plan, he added.

The minister directed the Higher Education Department to transportation issues faced by the students in the districts should also be reviewed for easy access to universities.

The secretary higher education apprised the meeting of the progress regarding the establishment of 88 colleges and 9 universities included in the annual development program. Apart from this, the existing college in DG Khan is being given the status of Women's University. The approval of Bhakkar University has been sought while the charter for Thal University has been submitted to the Assembly for approval.

Hashim directed the Secretary Higher Education to inform the factors causing delays in the establishment of universities so that they could be addressed. Further, he also asked provided the details of the projects which could be completed in two and a half years and the requirement of the funds for the timely completion of the of projects. The government will ensure uninterrupted disbursement of funds for these projects, he added.

Earlier, the Punjab finance department approved creation of the 257 new posts for the four department of the South Punjab Secretariat. The approval was given by Finance Minister Hashim Jawan Bakhat while chairing a review meeting regarding appointment of the new human resource in the South Punjab Secretariat in order to improve the efficiency and working there.

The government has created 53 posts for the Higher Education Department, South Punjab, 59 postsfor school Education Department, 74 seats for Primary & Secondary Healthcare department, 71 postsfor Specialized Healthcare & Medical Education Department, South Punjab.

