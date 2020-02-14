Distt Admin initiates crackdown against tempered gauge of petrol pumps

The district administration initiated crackdown against tempered gauge of petrol pumps and CNG stations here Friday

SOUTH WAZIRISTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Feb, 2020 ) :The district administration initiated crackdown against tempered gauge of petrol pumps and CNG stations here Friday.

Following directions of Deputy Commissioner Hameedullah Khan, Assistant Commissioner Wana Sub-Division, Amir Nawaz carried out detailed inspections of various petrol pumps after people's complaints regarding tempering of its gauge inflecting financial losses to them.

Gauge measures of CNG stations were also checked by district administration on this occasion.

The assistant commissioner said wrong measurement of CNG and petrol pumps would not be tolerated and strict action would be taken against the violators.