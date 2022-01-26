UrduPoint.com

Div Admin Takes Measures For Uninterrupted LPG Supply

January 26, 2022

Div admin takes measures for uninterrupted LPG supply

The Commissioner Multan division, Dr Irshad Ahmad directed the officials concerned to initiate crackdown against those involved in selling LPG in black and taking strict measures for uninterrupted supply of LPG, He expressed these views while presiding over divisional high level meeting that was attended by Deputy Commissioners and a delegation of LPG Association

He directed the Civil Defense teams to start inspection across the division in order to meet the legitimate demands of LPG Association. He said that strict legal action will be taken against illegal LPG refilling.

DC Amir Karim Khan said workshops which were making faulty cylinders and unit would also be sealed. He asked the LPG Association to identify the corrupt officials.

Demands and suggestions from the LPG Association were also presented in the meeting.

