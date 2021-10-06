UrduPoint.com

Divers Identify Location Of California Oil Pipeline Spill - Interagency Response Team

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 01:30 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th October, 2021) Divers contracted by the Unified Command team responding to the California oil pipeline leak confirmed that a section of the underwater pipeline was split and displaced but no longer leaking oil, an update published by the interagency team on Tuesday said.

"The Unified Command contracted commercial divers to identify the source of the leak. The divers on Monday validated Remotely Operated Vehicle (ROV) footage showing no indications of oil release at the potential source of the leak. Diver reports and ROV footage show that a 4,000-foot section of the 17.7 mile-long pipeline was displaced with a maximum lateral movement of approximately 105 feet and had a 13-inch split, running parallel to the pipe," the Unified Command said.

