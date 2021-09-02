Djokovic in US Open spotlight Thursday night on Ashe court

New York, Sept 2 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Sep, 2021 ) :World number one Novak Djokovic has the night feature match Thursday in Arthur Ashe Stadium as the history-chasing top seed tries to reach the third round of the US Open.

The 34-year-old Serbian will face 121st-ranked Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor for a berth in the third round on the New York hardcourts.

Djokovic would complete the first men's calendar-year Grand Slam since Rod Laver in 1969 by winning the US Open and capture his 21st career Slam title, giving him the all-time lead by one over rivals Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, both out with injuries.

A victory would put Djokovic only five matches shy of the stunning feat.

Top-ranked Ashleigh Barty of Australia opens the day session at Ashe when she faces Denmark's Clara Tauson. Barty seeks her third career Grand Slam title and second in a row after capturing Wimbledon in July.

Germany's fourth-seeded Alexander Zverev, the Tokyo Olympic champion, has the second match on Ashe against Spain's Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

The final Ashe match following Djokovic will send Czech fourth seed Karolina Pliskova against American Amanda Anisimova.

An all-Canadian night session at Louis Armstrong Stadium finds sixth-seeded Bianca Andreescu, the 2019 US Open champion, facing American Lauren Davis before seventh seed Denis Shapovalov meets Spain's Roberto Carballes Baena.

Italian sixth seed Matteo Berrettini, this year's Wimbledon runner-up, plays France's Corentin Moutet in the second match on the Grandstand.

Japan's Kei Nishikori, the 2014 US Open runner-up, faces American Mackenzie McDonald in the third match on Court 17 seeking revenge for a Washington semi-final loss last month. The winner books a potential third-round matchup against Djokovic.