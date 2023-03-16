(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Mar, 2023 ):Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue, Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar said here on Wednesday that documentation of second disbursement of US$500 million under rollover facility has been completed for release to the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP).

In a tweet, the finance minister said, the disbursement was part of the Industrial and Commercial Bank of China's (ICBC) approved rollover facility of US$1.3 billion, which was earlier repaid by Pakistan to the bank in recent months.

The facility was scheduled to be disbursed in three installments, out of which the first one was disbursed during the first week of March 2023.