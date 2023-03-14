UrduPoint.com

DOD Asks $29.3Bln For Military Intelligence Program In Budget Request- Pentagon

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 14, 2023 | 02:00 AM

DOD Asks $29.3Bln For Military Intelligence Program in Budget Request- Pentagon

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th March, 2023) The US Department of Defense has asked $29.3 billion for its Military Intelligence Program in next year's budget request, the Pentagon announced in a release on Monday.

"On March 13, 2023 the Department of Defense released the Military Intelligence Program (MIP) top line budget request for fiscal year 2024," the release said. "The total is $29.3 billion and is aligned to strategic priorities of the Secretary of Defense. The department determined that releasing this top line figure does not jeopardize any classified activities within the MIP."

The Pentagon underscored that no other MIP budget figures or program details will be released due to national security reasons.

Last week, the White House released Biden's budget proposal, which includes $842 billion for the Defense Department, $10.

5 billion for humanitarian assistance worldwide and $1.7 billion in funding to aid Ukraine in its conflict against Russia.

Biden's budget projects $6.888 trillion in spending and $5.036 trillion in revenue, leading to a deficit of over $1.8 trillion in 2024.

US House Republican Speaker Kevin McCarthy called Biden's budget proposal "completely unserious" and criticized it for suggesting trillions in new costs for taxpayers.

The budget proposal comes as the US approaches a default on its national debt, with the country currently owing $31.46 trillion, according to Treasury Department data.

Biden is proposing "out of control" spending despite the national debt posing one of the greatest threats to the US right now, McCarthy said in a joint statement with other House Republican leaders.

