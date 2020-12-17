UrduPoint.com
Dodon Says Abolishing Law On Nationalization Of $1Bln Bank Fraud Will Benefit Citizens

Faizan Hashmi 6 minutes ago Thu 17th December 2020 | 12:10 AM

CHISINAU (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th December, 2020) Moldovan President Igor Dodon said that the nullification by the parliament of the law that transforms $1 billion stolen from the country's banks into public debt would benefit the citizens.

In 2014, three Moldovan banks, Banca de Economii, Banca Sociala and Unibank, withdrew about a billion Dollars from the state. The banks were liquidated, and the property was put up for sale to compensate for some of the missing funds.

"The parliament voted for a very important project. We are talking about the abolition of the so-called law on the billion payment, the burden of which rests on the shoulders of citizens.

I am personally convinced that the adoption of this law by parliament is beneficial to citizens and meets the national interests of Moldova," Dodon said on his Facebook page.

Dodon said that he previously had opposed the adoption of the law on the billion payment that obliged citizens to pay over 800 million lei ($456 million) over the next 25 years. Dodon said he would approve the parliamentary initiative next week.

