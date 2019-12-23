Dodon Says Russian Gas to Continue Flowing to Moldova Via Standard Route Through Ukraine

Moldovan President Igor Dodon said on Monday that in 2020, the country would continue to receive Russian gas via its standard route through Ukraine, despite earlier concerns that it would have to find alternative routes in the case Moscow and Kiev did not renew their gas contract

Last week, Russia and Ukraine agreed that Russian natural gas would continue flowing via Ukraine to Europe through 2024.

"As you know, Russia and Ukraine have renewed the contract, which means gas will continue to come to Moldova via its standard route [through Ukraine]," Dodon said during a press briefing.