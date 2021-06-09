Doha to Hold Meeting of Gas Exporting Nations This Fall - Qatari Ambassador to Russia

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The meeting of gas exporting countries, including Russia, Iran and Qatar, will be held this fall in Doha, Qatari ambassador to Russia Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani told Sputnik.

"The meeting of the nations participating in the forum [of gas exporters] will be held this fall in Doha, perhaps at the level of heads of state.

The gas market is currently big and open, and strengthening the trade and economic relations between the countries of the forum is in line with global interests, especially those of gas market stability," Al Thani said.