UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Doha To Hold Meeting Of Gas Exporting Nations This Fall - Qatari Ambassador To Russia

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 11 minutes ago Wed 09th June 2021 | 06:20 PM

Doha to Hold Meeting of Gas Exporting Nations This Fall - Qatari Ambassador to Russia

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2021) The meeting of gas exporting countries, including Russia, Iran and Qatar, will be held this fall in Doha, Qatari ambassador to Russia Ahmed bin Nasser Al Thani told Sputnik.

"The meeting of the nations participating in the forum [of gas exporters] will be held this fall in Doha, perhaps at the level of heads of state.

The gas market is currently big and open, and strengthening the trade and economic relations between the countries of the forum is in line with global interests, especially those of gas market stability," Al Thani said.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Iran Russia Qatar Doha Gas Market

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed appoints Managing Director of Ab ..

1 minute ago

Coursera’s Global Skills Report 2021 ranks UAE 2 ..

1 minute ago

U Microfinance Bank Ltd. (U Bank) wins ‘Fastest ..

16 minutes ago

Ministerial Development Council discusses governme ..

31 minutes ago

Azam Swati demands Rs620bn for up-gradation of rai ..

40 minutes ago

Emirates SkyCargo expands pharma cool chain infras ..

59 minutes ago

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.