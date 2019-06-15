Dollar bounced by Rs2.94 in interbank, closed at Rs155.84

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

The exchange rate of dollar jumped by Rs2.94 in interbank and was traded at Rs 155.84 as compared to the last closing at Rs152.90, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar jumped by Rs2.94 in interbank and was traded at Rs 155.84 as compared to the last closing at Rs152.90, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

However according to Forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open marker recorded at Rs156 and Rs157.50.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by Rs2.

93 after which it was traded at Rs175.61 against Rs172.68 of last day.

The price of Japanese yen increased by 02 paisa and was traded at 1.43 against 1.41, whereas the increase of Rs3.3 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs197.03 as compared to last closing at Rs193.73.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham jumped by 80 paisa where Saudi Rayal increased by 79 paisa after which they were traded at Rs42.42 and Rs41.55 against Rs41.62 and Rs40.76 respectively.