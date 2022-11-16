UrduPoint.com

Dollar Continues Upward Trajectory Against Rupee

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published November 16, 2022 | 01:27 PM

The Forex Association of Pakistan says the dollar went up by 30 paisas against the local currency in the intraday trade in the interbank. The greenback is trading at 222.21

KARACHI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-Nov 16th, 2022) The US Dollar continued its value against the Pakistani rupee for the fourth consecutive session in the interbank market on Wednesday.

The forex Association of Pakistan said that the dollar went up by 30 paisas against the local Currency in the intraday trade in the interbank.

The greenback is trading at 222.21.

The US dollar is being sold between Rs 226 to 228 in the open market.

The Pakistani rupee finished at 221.91 the other day.

