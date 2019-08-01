Dollar dazzles after US rate cut as stocks falter

The dollar pushed higher on Thursday following a modest US Federal Reserve rate cut, its first in a decade, which left investors doubting that there is much more easing in the pipeline

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):The dollar pushed higher on Thursday following a modest US Federal Reserve rate cut, its first in a decade, which left investors doubting that there is much more easing in the pipeline.

Fed chair Jerome Powell managed to deliver a "hawkish cut", said Robert Carnell, Asia-Pacific chief economist at ING.

"There's more coming, but not much, so don't hold your breath," he said.

The move to ease the cost of borrowing had been well telegraphed and was meant to inoculate against global risks washing onto American shores.

Powell said the US central bank decided on a 25-basis-point cut in the rate to "insure against downside risks from weak global growth and trade policy uncertainty".