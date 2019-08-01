UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dollar Dazzles After US Rate Cut But Stocks Blindsided

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 18 minutes ago Thu 01st August 2019 | 05:07 PM

Dollar dazzles after US rate cut but stocks blindsided

The dollar pushed higher on Thursday following the US Federal Reserve's first rate cut in more than a decade but a lack of clear signals on future easing whipsawed equity markets

London, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):The dollar pushed higher on Thursday following the US Federal Reserve's first rate cut in more than a decade but a lack of clear signals on future easing whipsawed equity markets.

The move to ease the cost of borrowing had been well telegraphed and was meant to inoculate against global risks washing onto American shores.

Fed chair Jerome Powell said the US central bank decided on a 25-basis-point cut in the rate to "insure against downside risks from weak global growth and trade policy uncertainty".

He told reporters he remains confident in the American economy and sees no sectors ready to go "bust".

Some in the markets, as well as US President Donald Trump, thought the Fed might go for a bigger cut and signal that further easing was on the way, but Powell declined to commit to, or rule out, further cuts.

Moreover, the decision to cut rates on Wednesday wasn't unanimous, with two members voting against.

"Investors quickly came to the conclusion that, with an 8-2 vote and a reluctance to commit to further cuts, the Fed was less dovish than they had believed," said analysts at Moneycorp.

"They marked down equity prices and took the US dollar higher."The Fed decision sent the US dollar rallying to its highest level in more than two years against the euro and the pound.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Dollar Vote Trump Bank Powell Euro Market From (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited

Recent Stories

President IIUI advises youth to use social media p ..

6 minutes ago

Vaccination of 1740 MWMC employees ordered ahead o ..

6 minutes ago

ICT kicks off debris removal drive at Rawal Dam

13 minutes ago

Ex-Ryder Cup player Gordon Brand Jr dies aged 60

6 minutes ago

City receives rain in Lahore

8 minutes ago

Delegation of Petroleum, CNG dealers association m ..

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.