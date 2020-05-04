UrduPoint.com
Dollar Declines By Rs 1.17 At Interbank Trading

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 02:41 PM

Dollar on Monday declined by Rs.1.17 with interbank trading reaching to around Rs.159, as previously registered on March 29

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2020 ) :Dollar on Monday declined by Rs.1.17 with interbank trading reaching to around Rs.159, as previously registered on March 29.

According to analysts this reduction in dollar values will help government by reducing pressure on debt payment by Rs.

950 billion.

Dollar at interbank reached its high mark of Rs.167.89 on April 7 and since high mark rupee has been appreciated by Rs.8.89 or 5.2% this decline is to help the country in general.

