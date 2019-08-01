Dollar drop 17 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 159.42

The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 17 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 159.42 as compared to the last closing at Rs 159.59, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 17 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 159.42 as compared to the last closing at Rs 159.59, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

However according to Forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 158.60 and Rs 159.60.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by Rs 1.

79 and was traded at Rs 176.09 as compared to last closing at Rs 177.88.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen shaded 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 1.46 against Rs 1.47, whereas the decrease of 92 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 193.21 as compared with last closing at Rs 194.13.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal dipped by 05 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 43.40 and Rs 42.50 against Rs 43.45 and Rs 42.55 respectively.