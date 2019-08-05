UrduPoint.com
Dollar Drops 18 Paisa In Interbank, Closes At Rs 158.93

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Mon 05th August 2019 | 10:54 PM

Dollar drops 18 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 158.93

The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 18 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.93 as compared with the last closing at Rs 159.11, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar dropped by 18 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.93 as compared with the last closing at Rs 159.11, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.

However, according to forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157.80 and Rs 158.80.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 58 paisa and was traded at Rs 177.

15 as compared with last closing at Rs 176.57.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen jumped by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 1.49 against Rs 1.48, whereas the increase of 13 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 193.10 as compared with last closing at Rs 192.97.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham dropped by 04 paisa whereas Saudi Rayal dipped by 05 paisa after which they were traded at Rs 43.27 and Rs 42.36 against Rs 43.31 and Rs 42.41 respectively.

