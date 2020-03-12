UrduPoint.com
Dollar Exchange Rate Exceeds 74 Rubles, As Russian Currency Plummets

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Thu 12th March 2020 | 01:21 PM



(UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th March, 2020) The ruble exchange rate is plummeting against Dollar and euro on Thursday, with the Russian Currency trading at 74 to $1 amid the coronavirus pandemic, according to the data of the Moscow Exchange.

As of 10:09 Moscow time (07:09 GMT), the dollar exchange rate was increasing by 96 kopecks to 73.

91 rubles, while the euro exchange rate was increasing by 1.27 rubles to 83.41 rubles, for tomorrow settlements.

Brent futures for delivery in May are down by 4.14 percent to $34.31 for barrel.

