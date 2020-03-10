Dollar Exchange Rate Increases to 72.2 Rubles After Oil Prices Slump

The dollar exchange rate increased by 3.6 rubles to 72.2 rubles, while the euro exchange rate increased by 4.4 rubles to 81.9 rubles as of 10.06 a.m

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th March, 2020) The dollar exchange rate increased by 3.6 rubles to 72.2 rubles, while the euro exchange rate increased by 4.4 rubles to 81.9 rubles as of 10.06 a.m. Moscow time (07:06 GMT) for tomorrow settlements, as trading started at the Moscow Exchange on Tuesday after the global oil prices decreased sharply in the wake of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries's failure to agree on deeper oil production cuts.

The ruble is stabilizing, since in the very first minutes of the trading the dollar surged to 72.99 rubles, while euro exchange rate was reaching 85 rubes.

The Moscow Exchange index dropped by 10 percent, while the Russia Trading System index decreased by 12.6 percent, stock exchange data showed.

Meanwhile, shares of Russia's major companies and banks are falling. As of early Tuesday, Rosneft shares are plunging by 12.2 percent, Gazprom shares are decreasing by 12.8 percent, Lukoil shares are seeing a 14 percent decrease, Nornikel shares are falling by 4.3 percent, and Alrosa shares are decreasing by 8.5 percent, while Sberbank shares are plunging by 13.1 percent, and VTB Bank shares are dropping by 11.7 percent.