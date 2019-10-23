UrduPoint.com
Dollar Gains 01 Paisa Against Rupee

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Wed 23rd October 2019 | 05:34 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee witnessed slight increase of Rs 0.01 in interbank and was traded at Rs 155.87 against Rs 155.90 the previous day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 155.7 and Rs 156.1 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.27and was traded at Rs 173.

36 against the last closing of Rs173.63.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable and was traded at Rs 1.43 whereas decrease of Rs 1.15 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.50 as compared to last closing of Rs 201.65.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham witnessed increase of Rs 0.01 and was traded atRs 42.44 as against the last closing of Rs 42.43 while the Saudi Rayal witnessed increase of Rs 0.01 and was traded at Rs 41.56, against Rs41.55 the previous day, the data revealed.

