Dollar gains 02 paisas, closes at Rs 154.87

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani rupee increased by Rs 0.02 in interbank on Friday and traded at Rs 154.89 against Rs 154.87 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.6 and Rs 155.2 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.04 and traded at Rs 172.60 against the last closing of Rs 173.64.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen appreciated by Rs 0.01 to close at Rs 1.43 whereas the decrease of Rs 2.04 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 202.69 as compared to last closing ofRs 204.73.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal increased by Rs 0.01 each and were traded at Rs 42.17 and Rs 41.29 respectively.