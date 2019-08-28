UrduPoint.com
Dollar Gains 03 Paisa In Interbank, Closes At Rs 157.28

Umer Jamshaid 27 seconds ago Wed 28th August 2019 | 04:19 PM

The exchange rate of dollar gained 03 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 157.28 as compared to the last closing at Rs 157.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar gained 03 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 157.28 as compared to the last closing at Rs 157.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by 32 paisa and was traded at Rs 174.

42 as compared with last closing at Rs 174.74.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained constant at Rs 1.48, whereas the decrease of 69 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 192.02 as compared to last closing at Rs 192.71.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham gained 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 42.82 against Rs 42.81whereas Saudi Rayal remains stable and was traded at Rs 41.93.

