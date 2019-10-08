Dollar gains 04 paisa against Rupee in interbank

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee soared by 04 paisa and was traded at Rs 156.45 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.41, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee soared by 04 paisa and was traded at Rs 156.45 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.41, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 156.10 and Rs 156.60.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.27 and was traded at Rs 171.88 against the last closing of Rs 171.61.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.46, whereas the decrease of Rs 0.86 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs191.60 as compared to last closing of Rs 192.46.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal gained 01 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 42.59 and Rs 41.71 respectively.