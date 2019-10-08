UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dollar Gains 04 Paisa Against Rupee In Interbank

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Tue 08th October 2019 | 11:50 PM

Dollar gains 04 paisa against Rupee in interbank

The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee soared by 04 paisa and was traded at Rs 156.45 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.41, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against rupee soared by 04 paisa and was traded at Rs 156.45 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.41, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 156.10 and Rs 156.60.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.27 and was traded at Rs 171.88 against the last closing of Rs 171.61.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs1.46, whereas the decrease of Rs 0.86 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs191.60 as compared to last closing of Rs 192.46.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal gained 01 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 42.59 and Rs 41.71 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Pakistan Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham Market

Recent Stories

Time is money: Paris thief swipes $840k watch from ..

14 minutes ago

Speakers call for UN resolution implementation in ..

14 minutes ago

Ecuadorean President to Engage Civil Society Amid ..

14 minutes ago

Irish Foreign Minister Says Tusk's Anger With John ..

14 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan highlights Kashmir issue ..

18 minutes ago

Gargash receives Sudanese FM

56 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.