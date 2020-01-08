UrduPoint.com
Dollar Gains 05 Paisa In Interbank

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 2 minutes ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 12:24 AM

The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee gained Rs 0.07 in interbank on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 155 against Rs 154.95 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US dollar against Pakistani rupee gained Rs 0.07 in interbank on Tuesday and was traded at Rs 155 against Rs 154.95 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro appreciated by Rs 0.09 and was traded at Rs 173.32 against the last closing of Rs 173.23.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen shed Rs 0.01 and was traded at Rs 1.42 against Rs 1.43 whereas the increase of Rs 1.12 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 204.43 as compared to last closing of Rs 203.31.

Exchange rate of UAE Dirham gained Rs 0.02 after which it was traded at Rs 42.20 against Rs 42.18 whereas the increase of Rs 0.01 was witnessed in exchange rate of Saudi Rayal which was traded at Rs 41.31 against Rs 41.30 of last day, SBP reported.

