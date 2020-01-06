UrduPoint.com
Dollar Gains 06 Paisas, Closes At Rs 154.95

Mon 06th January 2020 | 04:42 PM

The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani rupee increased by Rs 0.06 in interbank on Friday and traded at Rs 154.95 against Rs 154.89 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jan, 2020 ):The exchange rate of US Dollar against Pakistani rupee increased by Rs 0.06 in interbank on Friday and traded at Rs 154.95 against Rs 154.89 of last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

In open market, the buying and selling rates of Pakistani rupee against dollar stood at Rs 154.75 and Rs 155.4 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 0.83 and traded at Rs 173.23 against the last closing of Rs 172.60.

The exchange rate of Japanese Yen remained stable at Rs 1.43 whereas the decrease of Rs 0.62 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 203.31 as compared to last closing of Rs 202.69.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal increased by Rs 0.01 each and were traded at Rs 42.18 and Rs 41.30 respectively.

