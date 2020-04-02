Dollar gains 09 paisas in interbank

(@FahadShabbir)

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed a decrease of 09 paisas in interbank on Thursday and traded at Rs 166.92 against Rs 166.83 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ):The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed a decrease of 09 paisas in interbank on Thursday and traded at Rs 166.92 against Rs 166.83 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported.

However, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 163.5 and Rs 166 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by 47 paisas and traded at Rs 182.26 against the last closing of Rs 182.73 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen remained stable at Rs 1.55 whereas an increase of 89 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 207.24 as compared to its last closing of Rs 206.35.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Dirham increased by 03 paisas each to close at Rs 44.34 and Rs 45.44 respectively.