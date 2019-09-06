UrduPoint.com
Dollar Gains 15 Paisa In Interbank, Closes At Rs 156.38

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 3 minutes ago Fri 06th September 2019 | 12:31 AM

The exchange rate of dollar gained 15 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.38 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.23, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar gained 15 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 156.38 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.23, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Thursday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 156.00 and Rs 156.50.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro increased by 59 paisa and was traded at Rs 172.59 as compared to last closing at Rs 172.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen dipped by 01 paisa and was traded at Rs 1.46 against Rs 1.47, whereas the increase of Rs 1.93 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 191.88 as compared with last closing at Rs 189.95.

The exchange rate of UAE Dirham and Saudi Riyal gained 04 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 42.57 and Rs 41.69 against Rs 42.53 and Rs 41.65 respectively.

