Dollar Gains 17 Paisa In Interbank, Closes At Rs 160.19

Umer Jamshaid 3 minutes ago Fri 19th July 2019 | 11:43 PM

Dollar gains 17 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 160.19

The exchange rate of dollar jumped by 17 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 160.19 as compared to the last closing at Rs 160.02, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar jumped by 17 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 160.19 as compared to the last closing at Rs 160.02, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

However according to Forex Association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 160 and Rs 160.50.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 30 paisa and was traded at Rs 180.15 as compared with last closing at Rs 179.85.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained constant at Rs 1.48, whereas the increase of 79 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 200.47 as compared to last closing at Rs 199.68Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal jumped by 05 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 43.61 and Rs 42.71 against Rs 43.56 and Rs 42.66 respectively.

