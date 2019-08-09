UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dollar Gains 19 Paisa In Interbank, Closed At Rs 158.44

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Fri 09th August 2019 | 11:57 PM

Dollar gains 19 paisa in interbank, closed at Rs 158.44

The exchange rate of dollar gained 19 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.44 as compared with the last closing at Rs 158.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar gained 19 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.44 as compared with the last closing at Rs 158.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by 06 paisa and was traded at Rs 177.44 as compared with last closing at Rs 177.50.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained constant and was traded at Rs 1.49, whereas the decrease of 57 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 191.92 as compared with last closing at Rs 192.49.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal jumped by 05 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 43.13 and 42.24 against Rs 43.08 and 42.19 respectively.

Prize Bonds Results

Prize Bonds
PSX 100 Index Live

PSX 100 Index
Currency Rates in Pakistan

Currency Rates
Gold Prices in Pakistan

Gold Prices
Petrol Prices in Pakistan

Petrol Prices
Cryptocurrency in PKR

Crypto

Related Topics

Exchange State Bank Of Pakistan Dollar Saudi Price Euro UAE Dirham

Recent Stories

Salvini ambush sparks Italy political crisis

23 minutes ago

World Cup-winner Rashid ruled out for rest of seas ..

23 minutes ago

France says 'needs no permission' for Iran dialogu ..

23 minutes ago

Second seed Thiem bounced by Medvedev in Montreal

29 minutes ago

Warne backs Archer to be Smith's 'biggest challeng ..

29 minutes ago

US Aid to Northern Triangle Countries 'Transformat ..

29 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Business

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.