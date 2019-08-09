Dollar gains 19 paisa in interbank, closed at Rs 158.44

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Aug, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar gained 19 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 158.44 as compared with the last closing at Rs 158.25, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Friday.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by 06 paisa and was traded at Rs 177.44 as compared with last closing at Rs 177.50.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained constant and was traded at Rs 1.49, whereas the decrease of 57 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 191.92 as compared with last closing at Rs 192.49.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal jumped by 05 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 43.13 and 42.24 against Rs 43.08 and 42.19 respectively.