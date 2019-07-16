UrduPoint.com
Dollar Gains 19 Paisa In Interbank, Closes At Rs 160.05

Faizan Hashmi 38 seconds ago Tue 16th July 2019 | 05:30 PM

The exchange rate of dollar jumped by 19 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 160.05 as compared to the last closing at Rs 159.86, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Tuesday

However according to Forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 160 and Rs 160.50.

However according to Forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 160 and Rs 160.50.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro decreased by 32 paisa and was traded at Rs 179.89 as compared to last closing at Rs 180.21.

The exchange rate of Japanese yen remained constant at Rs 1.48, whereas the decrease of Rs 1.32 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 199.38 as compared with last closing at Rs 200.70.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham and Saudi Rayal jumped by 05 paisa each after which they were traded at Rs 43.57 and Rs 42.67 against Rs 43.52 and Rs 42.62 respectively.\932

