Dollar gains 40 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 157.32

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar soared by 40 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 157.32 as compared to the last closing at Rs 156.92, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Monday.

However according to Forex association of Pakistan the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 156.50 and Rs 157.50.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro decreased by 04 paisa and was traded at Rs 176.65 as compared with last closing at 176.69.

The price of Japanese yen remained constant at 1.45, whereas the increase of 08 paisa was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 197.10 as compared to last closing at Rs 197.02.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham jumped by 11 paisa whereas Saudi Raya soared by 10 paisa after which they were traded at Rs 42.83 and Rs 41.94 against Rs 42.72 and Rs 41.84 respectively.