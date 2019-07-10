UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Dollar Gains 51 Paisa In Interbank, Closes At Rs 157.88

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Wed 10th July 2019 | 10:54 PM

Dollar gains 51 paisa in interbank, closes at Rs 157.88

The exchange rate of dollar jumped by 51 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 157.88 as compared to the last closing at Rs 157.37, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jul, 2019 ):The exchange rate of dollar jumped by 51 paisa in interbank and was traded at Rs 157.88 as compared to the last closing at Rs 157.37, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported on Wednesday.

However according to Forex association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 157.50 and Rs 158.50 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank the price of Euro increased by 96 paisa and was traded at Rs 177.18 as compared to last closing at Rs 176.22.

Japanese yen remained constant and was traded at Rs 1.44, whereas the increase of Rs 1.05 was witnessed in exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 197.18 as compared with last closing at Rs 196.13.

Exchange rates of UAE Dirham jumped by 14 paisa whereas Saudi Rayal gained 13 paisa after which they were traded at Rs 42.98 and Rs 42.09 against Rs 42.84 and Rs 41.96 respectively.

