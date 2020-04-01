Dollar gains 52 paisas in interbank

The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee against US dollar witnessed decrease of 52 paisas in interbank on Tuesday and traded at Rs 166.70 against Rs 166.16 on last trading day, State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) reported

According to Forex Association of Pakistan, however, the buying and selling rates of Dollar in open market were recorded at Rs 163.25 and Rs 165.75 respectively.

The SBP further reported that in interbank, the price of Euro depreciated by Rs 1.09 and traded at Rs 183.14 against the last closing of Rs 184.23 on last trading day.

The Japanese yen depreciated by 01 paisa to close at Rs 1.53 whereas a decrease of 36 paisas was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 205.41 as compared to its last closing of Rs 205.77.

The exchange rates of Saudi Riyal and Arab Emirates Durham increased by 15 paisas each to close at Rs 44.37 and Rs 45.38 respectively.